Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announces updates to visitor policy

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Given the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Western New York region, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has released updates to its visitor policy.

All visitors will be asked to sign in and undergo a medical screening, including a temperature check, upon entering the facility. Visitors will also be required to check in at the nurses station upon entering the unit or floor they will be visiting.

The new visitation policy is aimed at better protecting patients, staff and community members. According to hospital leaders, the policy will be reviewed regularly and will remain in effect until further notice beginning immediately.

The new policy is described below:

Visiting hours on the medical units will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Patient visitation is limited to immediate family members/significant others who have been authorized by the patient.

Only one visitor at a time per patient will be allowed on the hospital premises with a maximum of two visitors per day.

Visitors must wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times.

Visitors under age 18 will not permitted.

Social distancing and frequent hand hygiene will be required at all times.

Patients having a same-day procedure may have a designated visitor after the procedure and through the discharge process.

A patient may bring one (1) person over the age of 18 to accompany them to outpatient appointments

“Although this may cause some additional inconvenience we can’t overstate the necessity of taking these steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our patients, staff and the community,” said Memorial Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer JoAnn Pellegrino in a release.