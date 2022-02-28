Chautauqua, Niagara counties lifting mask mandate in schools

"Chautauqua County will not be implementing any further mask mandates in our schools at this time," said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The mask requirement for schools in Chautauqua County will be lifted this week. Chautauqua County officials made the announcement early Monday morning, one day after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the statewide masking requirement in schools will end on Wednesday, March 2.

Under this change, masking in schools will now be optional for students, teachers and school staff. This also includes children in childcare facilities who are 2 years old and older.

“Although the state’s requirement will be lifted, the governor has indicated that counties and cities may still require masks in their area schools,” said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel. “Our COVID-19 leadership team had previously discussed our position on masks in schools and after careful consideration we have decided that Chautauqua County will not be implementing any further mask mandates in our schools at this time.”

While masking in schools is no longer required, masks will still be required in state-regulated healthcare settings, state-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes, as well as correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and for public transportation.

"With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools," Hochul said. "This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe—we've reached this milestone because of your hard work."

Chautauqua County isn't the only county in Western New York to do away with the mask mandate in schools, Niagara County officials announced Sunday that they were lifting the mask mandate as well.

“Today, Governor Hochul announced the state mandate requiring masks in schools will be lifted this Wednesday, March 2. It will then be left to individual counties to decide whether to continue such a mandate," Wydysh said in a statement Sunday afternoon.