BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo company now has samples of the coronavirus which causes the highly infectious COV-19 illness.

It will be processed into a safe "in-activated" form for eventual distribution to producers and researchers focused on diagnostic testing materials.

Zeptometrix uses a specialized, secure bio-level three certified lab at its Main Street complex where lab technicians and scientists work in biohazard suits to treat the virus. That lab actually has an airlock entrance to prevent anything from leaking out.

They obtained those samples earlier this week from the federal government.

The Main Street facility was first built back in the 1980's for similar work on the deadly H-I-V virus.

It will help doctors, other testing labs and manufacturers of testing materials learn more about the virus.

Zeptometrix will now process the virus with both heat and chemical techniques to render it safe for use by diagnostic companies here in the US and around the world. That can help improve the testing process. They hope to start sending the material to customers by the end of the month.

The Rheonix firm located in Ithaca, New York is one of those customers waiting for the.inactivated SARS-CoV-2 material. The molecular diagnostics company hopes to develop more testing options for New York State in a collaboration with Zeptometrix and Catholic Health Systems of Western New York.

The firm has built up a collection of various inactivated viruses like the one which caused the deadly SARS - Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome back in 2003. They are used to enhance testing capability and accuracy.