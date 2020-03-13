BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has released its weekly quarantine date pertaining to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County.

As of March 13, there are currently 61 Erie County residents currently in quarantine. More than 140 residents have already completed their precautionary quarantine.

Since February 1, 40 Erie County residents were tested for coronavirus. One test was performed by the CDC, 9 were performed by the Wadsworth lab in Albany and 30 were tested at the Erie County lab.

RELATED: Large gatherings banned across New York State to reduce spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Buffalo and Western New York postponements, cancellations

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 716-849-2200.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk