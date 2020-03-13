BUFFALO, N.Y. — Feedmore Western New York is working to stay prepared for an anticipated increased need in the community as concerns continue to grow around coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Catherine Schick, the communications director for Feedmore WNY, explained that a team was created to monitor new developments with COVID-19 and make adjustments to the organization's procedures whenever possible.

"We're working with local and national agencies, we're taking their expertise, those who are experts in this area and we're also communicating closely with our feeding America and Meals on wheels America partners," Schick told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

Part of those plans include making preparations for schools if they close. Schick says she's anticipating more people will be in need of the organization's services int he coming weeks.

"We do know that these situations are rapidly developing. That being said, we are taking the precaution to ramp up our efforts to pack emergency food kits as well as bags of food to help feed children and families in the event that schools are closing," Schick said.

Feedmore WNY also delivers meals to people in the community in addition to food pantries. Schick says that more volunteers will be needed to deal with the growing need.

More information about volunteering can be found here.

