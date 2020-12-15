Wyoming County offering free COVID-19 rapid tests Wednesday

The county health department will be offering free COVID-19 rapid tests this week for anyone who lives or works in Wyoming County.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 rapid tests this week for anyone who lives or works in Wyoming County.

Testing will take place on Wednesday at the Perry Fireman's Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Perry Fireman's Building is located at the Village of Perry Park at 121 Lake Street in Perry.

Anyone looking to get tested must make an appointment.

Appointments can be made by calling the Wyoming County Response Line, 786-8911, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those who plan on getting tested are asked to arrive to the testing site within a few minutes of your appointment time. The testing site is drive through only, so individuals should remain in their cars at all times.