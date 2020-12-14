New Yellow Zones announced for Western New York as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

As the state battles the second great wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state prepares for overwhelmed hospitals and warns of shutdowns if things don't change.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has updated COVID-19 cluster zone areas.

The Yellow Zone in Niagara County has now expanded to cover Niagara Falls and other portions of the county. There are also new Yellow Zones in Batavia and other portions of Genesee County.

As of right now, no areas are being moved into a red zone locally.

2 On Your Side is waiting for official maps from New York State with the new zones. We will update this story once they become available.

Cuomo also shared in the announcement that the state is focusing on hospital capacities and warning that if the state doesn't change the COVID-19 trajectory, things will get worse and the state may go into shutdown.

A shut down would close all non-essential businesses, like in the spring.

The governor emphasized that the problem with the spread of the virus right now "is people staying home and inviting people over."

Small gatherings, aka "living room spread," has accounted for 74 percent of COVID-19 cases that have been contact-traced.

Cuomo reminded residents that COVID-19 spreaders aren't malicious. Anyone can be infected by COVID-19, and some people are asymptomatic and don't know that they are spreading the virus.

Additionally, a major part of increasing hospital capacities will include improving management of hospitals and hospital systems.

Cuomo says this will ensure, that unlike in the spring, there is a network so that when a hospital is struggling, it can reach out to other hospitals for support or to transfer patients.