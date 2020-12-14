Local hosptials prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

The first New Yorker to receive a COVID-19 vaccine was an ICU nurse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to be delivered across the country, including Western New York, local hospitals are preparing to vaccinate health care workers.

The Erie County Medical Center says they have spent weeks preparing, and have created a task force to oversee vaccinations. ECMC released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“As has been reported, vaccines will be available for ECMC caregivers in the coming weeks. We have been working over the past several weeks to prepare for this and we have established a Vaccine Task Force that will oversee and coordinate the process of providing the vaccine to every member of our ECMC Family. The priority of staff will follow very prescriptive guidelines provided by the NYS DOH. Our frontline workers have been there for us and we are thrilled we all can be there for them – providing this vaccine, so they can continue their lifesaving work with added protection.”

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has received a NUAIRE -86 degree Celsius (-122.8 Fahrenheit) ultra-low temp freezer ahead of receiving vaccines this week.

“We are so fortunate to have ordered this piece of equipment several months ago as there is now a four or five-month backlog to place an order,” said Memorial President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo. “We’ve received it just in time for the arrival of the vaccine and we are ready to safely store and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to our staff, nursing home residents, and community.”