Allegany County announces dates for more free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics

The testing clinics will only be open to Allegany County residents, and those looking to attend must pre-register.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health announced Monday that it is offering more drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics this month for Allegany County residents.

The first testing clinic is being held on Thursday, December 17 at the Alfred Almond Central School. The testing clinic starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. You must pre-register by noon the day before if you want to be tested on this date.

The second testing clinic is taking place on Wednesday, December 23, at the Scio Central School Bus Garage. This testing clinic also goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and you must register by noon the day before.

The Allegany County Department of Health advises that the pre-register deadline does not guarantee a registration appointment for the clinics.

To pre-register for either testing clinic, you can click the link above or you can call (585) 268-9250 and press number four; callers then must leave a message. Someone will call you back.

Anyone who shows up to one of the clinics who is not registered will be turned away.

Those attending the clinic are asked to bring a picture ID and to remain in their car to be tested. The department of health is asking people to leave their windows up until instructed to roll them down. They're also asking individuals not to bring other people who are not getting tested, and not to bring pets.

The health department says that anyone getting tested should be prepared to return home right after and go into isolation or quarantine after the test.