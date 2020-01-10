Williamsville schools report 2 new COVID-19 cases

District statement says two cases, one at Dodge Elementary, the other at Williamsville North High School are not related.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Williamsville Central is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the district.

A statement on the district's website says they were notified by the Erie County Health Department Wednesday of two new cases in the district.

One case at Dodge Elementary and another at Williamsville North High School.

It is believed the two are not related. In each situation, the person testing positive was last in their respective schools on Friday, September 25.

The two people are currently in isolation and contact tracing is in progress to notify anyone that might have come in close contact with either individual. If you are not contacted by the Health Department, no action is required by you or your child.

The district has already taken immediate action and thoroughly cleaned and sanitized any area occupied by the virus positive individuals.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call their child's school nurse, healthcare provider, or the Erie County Health Department.