Williamsville update, uproar on restoring hybrid instruction

New York State now involved to help with plan for resuming some in-class learning for middle and high school students.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — On Monday the Williamsville Central School District declined to speak directly to us in the media, but Williamsville Schools did offer up another YouTube video to explain their process to get back to hybrid learning. However, that video still leaves one major question unanswered for many students and parents... when will it start?

The YouTube video with upbeat music and the often heard positive, forward moving comments was put out Monday morning.

It does mention again that committees are putting together the plan to resume hybrid learning with some in class instruction. They also point out that teachers and staff need to have proper preparation and support, which may or may not indicate additional training. And Acting Superintendent Dr. John Mckenna says there's more to come if people are patient.

"The implementation timeline will be released later this week," Mckenna said. "I'm confident that this model will bring clarity and focus for our entire Williamsville community."

However patience has worn thin for someone who made his own video, which was posted to Facebook on Sunday. Reverend Terry King of Saving Grace Ministries is the parent of a Williamsville South High School freshman.

King told 2 On Your Side Monday, "I think it's the overwhelming response from parents, neighbors, and others in the community. That we don't need the propaganda machine. We just need the truth. And you know we want Dr. McKenna — believe it or not — Dr. McKenna we want you to be successful. We need you to be successful but we need the district to be truthful."

King added, "Parents were reaching out, teachers, others in the community and we were not getting answers. And so the video really was to open hearts and minds to understand that this is far more than just about returning kids to the classroom at an equitable educational level. This was about a lot of factions that weren't playing well together. And did not have our children's best interests at heart."

Rev. King says that prompted him to send off letters to Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Education Department. And the response came in a call from the Erie County 1 Boces Superintendent Lynn Fusco, who with her staff and UB officials, are now helping Williamsville to draw up their plan.

"It is taking all of these elements of outsiders to come in and shape what was once the premier district in the region who ultimately was in such chaos and disconnect at all levels," King said. "So I'm hoping they get this right — they need to get it right — our children deserve for them to get this right."

King told 2 On Your Side he would also like to see some sort of investigation at the state level to determine what happened with the district.