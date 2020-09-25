New playground opens at Island Park in Williamsville

Funding for the new playground comes from a $125,000 state grant.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — There is a new playground to take your kids to at Island Park in the Village of Williamsville.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday to open the new playground, which includes handicapped accessible play items, as well as swings, slides and a net climbing structure.

"Well-designed and maintained parks play a critical role in the overall success of a walkable community. Our village residents deserve nothing less. It is an honor to serve with this Village Board, which recognizes the value of our public parks as well as understanding the valuable role they play for our village residents and visitors alike," said Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers.

The playground, set near the front of Island Park, replaces the former one that was outdated and was becoming a safety hazard after being used for more than 25 years.