Williamsville School District releases timeline for relaunch plan

"All students in the hybrid-instructional model in grades 5 through 12 will be phased into our classrooms by October 26, 2020," McKenna said.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — After encountering a few speed bumps over the past few weeks, the Williamsville Central School District has officially announced a timeline for the re-entry phase of hybrid students in grades 5 through 12.

The district released a video Wednesday morning with Acting Superintendent Dr. John McKenna discussing the finalized district plan. McKenna says the school district will begin the "Williamsville re-launch plan" starting October 13.

The re-launch plan will be a three step phase-in process, which will start with the middle schools.

"All students in the hybrid-instructional model in grades 5 through 12 will be phased into our classrooms by October 26, 2020," McKenna said.

The school district provided the following timeline for re-entry:

October 13, 2020: grades 5 and 6 will phase in

October 19, 2020: grades 7 and 8 will phase in

October 26, 2020: grades 9 through 12 will phase in