Western New York families raise nursing home concerns

Two Western New York families say they have had issues trying to wave to their loved ones during the COVID pandemic.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Many Western New York families have not been able to hug their loved ones in nursing homes since March, so they're relying on socially distanced visits instead.

Two families reached out to 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik this weekend about having problems being able to do window visits (through a closed window) at a nursing home in Chautauqua County. Both families say this happened at the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk.

Carol Tulipane's sister, Nancy, has Multiple Sclerosis and has lived there for a couple of years. On Sunday, Tulipane says she went to visit her sister to bring her a new laptop, the curtains were closed, and she wanted to wave.

Tulipane says she has done this plenty of times before and asked an employee if the curtains could be opened. Tulipane says that's when the issues started.

"So, I swore, and so she left," Tulipane said. "Few minutes later, the nursing supervisor came out and I said to her, I can't wave to my sister? She says I'm going to open the curtain, you're going to wave to your sister, and you're going to get off the property, or I'm going to call the police. I said, okay. So, I walked over to the window, she went in her room, opened the curtain, I waved to my sister, told her I loved her, she told me she loved me, and she shut the curtain in my face."

When 2 On Your Side photojournalist Terry Belke went to the facility in Dunkirk Wednesday, he saw cones, tape and blockades up at the entrance to the visitors parking lot.

"If you don't want family there, I don't know why you don't, but not letting a resident wave to their family, or let us stand at the window and hold up signs, there's nothing wrong with that," Tulipane said. "You know, and the lady at the door said to me, well, you know, we got to control the virus. Well, it's double-paned glass, and the windows are closed, and I have a mask on, and she's five-feet away from the window, how is she going to get the virus? I mean, that doesn't even make sense."

Tulipane says she reported what happened on Sunday to the state and she also called the facility and left a voicemail for management.

Wednesday, a spokesperson for the company that owns the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, VestraCare, told 2 On Your Side via email: "Chautauqua Nursing & Rehabilitation is committed to the health and well being of our residents and are truly sensitive to the fact that COVID visitation guidelines as set forth by the NYS Department of Health has prevented many residents families from seeing their loved ones.

"For the continued health of all residents, families are reminded that visitation of any sort is unfortunately not permitted at this time. We respectfully request that families adhere to these guidelines and remind our families that attempting to visit overnight or on weekends is prohibited. Families are encouraged to follow us on social media for opening updates and are reminded that virtual visits are available upon request."