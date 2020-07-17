$1M in funding to be distributed to nursing homes for webcams and tablets

Nursing homes and other long-term care residences can receive up to $3,000 to help them connect residents with loved ones and advocates over the internet.

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Health and the State Office for the Aging announced Friday a new plan and $1 million in funding to help serve people in long term care during a new age of social distancing.

The $1 million in funding will go to long-term care facilities to purchase technology that will help connect residents to family and advocates, such as the State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.

“When our loved ones reside in a nursing home, regular communication concerning their care is vital to the advocacy of residents and the peace of mind for their family members," New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker said. Zucher added that the technology will give "residents and their families a voice and will continue to serve communities during the COVID-19 pandemic response and beyond.”

The State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program helps advocate for the care and rights of people who live in nursing homes, residential communities, and other forms of long term care for the aging. Ombudsmen can also help investigate complaints from residents and help residents understand their rights. These residents are typically people who are aging or people with disabilities.

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said in a press release that this program has not shut down during the pandemic, but rather it has shifted to remote and technology based advocacy.

"Families and friends of residential facility residents can and should reach out to LTCOP staff and volunteers if they have any quality of care concerns with their loved ones," Olsen said. "We will continue to work with the Department of Health, resident councils, and facilities to ensure the safety and security of all residents.”

Facilities looking to receive funding for tablets and other communications technology should submit an application to the Department of Health. Each facility can receive up to $3,000.

The State also announced a five-point plan for the Ombudsman office, which includes the funding:

$1 million in funding will go to nursing homes and other long term care facilities to purchase technology to enhance resident communication and reduce social isolation. Publicize the Ombudsman program to residents and their families so they know these services are available. Provide additional resources on advocacy and resident rights for residents and families appealing involuntary discharges. Expand the Ombudsman volunteer recruitment to address the urgent need for Ombudsman volunteers. Hold a "Reimagine" workshop to provide recommendations for the Ombudsman program going forward.