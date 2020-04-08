NY rolls back legal immunity for hospitals, nursing homes

The law was signed Monday by Governor Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nursing homes and hospitals in New York can once again be held liable in lawsuits and criminal prosecutions for care provided to patients not being treated for COVID-19 under a law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

Nursing homes, hospitals and other health care facilities were granted a broad legal shield to fend off lawsuits and criminal prosecutions over care provided to all patients during the pandemic in an April state budget provision.