BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new pop-up vaccine clinic today in the City of Buffalo.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted early Wednesday morning about the clinic saying there were about 300 appointments available as of 7:30 a.m.

The clinic is at Prince of Peace Church, 190 Albany Street in Buffalo. You still must pre-register for an appointment. You can do that here.