Two more pop-up COVID-19 vaccinations clinics happening today in Western New York

The one-day clinics are today in Gowanda and Irving. Another was held Tuesday in Buffalo.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Two more community-based pop-up vaccination sites will be up and running today in Western New York.

The sites in Irving and Gowanda are among the 18 new pop-up vaccination clinics across New York state.

One site is at the Native Pride Travel Plaza, located at 11359 Southwestern Boulevard in Irving. It goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The other runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gowanda Fire Hall, 230 Aldrich Street in Gowanda. (A third pop-up site was held Tuesday at the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Buffalo.)

You must have an appointment to be vaccinated at the pop-up clinics.

Gowanda Fire Chief Steve Raiport told 2 On Your Side that appointments were filling quickly last Friday when registration opened.

Erie County's vaccine distribution data shows Gowanda has the lowest percentage of its population with one dose of the vaccine, at only 3.1 percent, as of March 27.

Doses at the Irving site will be administered by Urban Family Practice.

"Going to them in those settings, it's almost a sense of caring that you're going that far, and we're coming through some difficult times with all this COVID. We want to vaccinate 75 percent of the population. If we don't do these communities, we're not doing the job that we need to do," said Dr. Raul Vazquez, a physician with Urban Family Practice.

"We are grateful to Dr. Vazquez for providing 400 Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID vaccines for our first Native Pride Travel Plaza pop-up," said Seneca Nation businessman J.C. Seneca. "Vaccines will be available to all Seneca Nation residents from Allegany and Cattaraugus Territories, as well as residents from surrounding communities, 18 years of age and older."

Click here to register for the Native Pride pop-up vaccination clinic.

If someone is unable to register online or by phone, they can sign up at Native Pride on the day of the pop-up (April 7) between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.