Gov. Cuomo launches 'Vaccinate NY' campaign

The campaign encourages all New Yorkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As New York State reached universal COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign.

The campaign encourages all New Yorkers to get vaccinated. According to the governor's office, the ads will run on TV, radio, online and in print across New York State.

"Now that all New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine, it is critical that no one is left behind in our efforts to get New York vaccinated," Governor Cuomo said.

"For over a year, New Yorkers have sacrificed and dedicated themselves to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter and I encourage all New Yorkers to do the right thing and protect themselves and their communities by getting their vaccine. We are still in a footrace against the infection rate, but with millions more now eligible to get their vaccine we can finally win this war."

As of Tuesday, April 6, New Yorkers ages 16-years-old and older are now eligible to schedule appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor is asking New Yorkers to remain patient as the vaccine supply is still limited.

Currently, people who are 16 and 17-years-old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

New Yorkers looking to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can do so at the state's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling 1-833-697-4829. New Yorkers can also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information or to schedule appointments.