University at Buffalo to lift mask mandate in most settings Saturday

Starting on Saturday, masks will be optional outside of public transit and health care settings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the University at Buffalo announced that later this week masks would become optional.

The University is lifting the mask mandate for most settings beginning Saturday, March 5. Masks will still be required to be worn on UB buses and shuttles, as well as in clinical health care settings on campus, as state and federal recommendations state.

UB says that anyone who wishes to continue wearing masks in a classroom or office are welcome to do so.

"Remember: There are many reasons that individuals may continue to wear a mask. Be kind and respectful toward others in our UB community," the release said.

Students will also need to comply with any site-specific regulations when learning at hospitals, nursing homes, clinics or diagnostic and treatment centers off campus.

UB will continue weekly testing for students, staff and faculty who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"With rapidly declining case numbers in Erie County and a strong vaccination rate at UB, we welcome this emerging return to normal. As the university continues to monitor conditions in consultation with local health officials, we’ll be sure to keep you updated of any further changes to UB’s health and safety guidelines," read a statement from Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs A. Scott Weber, Vice President for Health Sciences and Chair, Health and Safety Committee Allison Brashear, M.D. and Vice President for Student Life Brian Hamluk.