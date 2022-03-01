BPS now says starting Wednesday masks will no longer be required

The district announced Tuesday that masks will no longer be required after changing its stance from Monday's announcement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that masks will no longer be required after changing its stance from Monday's announcement.

The district said due to the New York State Department of Health’s recent announcement on lifting the mask mandate for schools, that beginning March 2 masking will no longer be required at any schools.

With the guidance of the NYSDOH, the district said below is when students, staff, and teachers can or should wear masks: