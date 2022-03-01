BPS now says starting Wednesday masks will no longer be required

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that masks will no longer be required after changing its stance from Monday's announcement.
The district said due to the New York State Department of Health’s recent announcement on lifting the mask mandate for schools, that beginning March 2 masking will no longer be required at any schools.
With the guidance of the NYSDOH, the district said below is when students, staff, and teachers can or should wear masks:
- They feel more comfortable wearing a mask for personal reasons;
- They were in the same room within the school as someone diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer;
- They are known to have been exposed to COVID-19 in any setting within the previous 10 days;
- They are moderate to severely immunocompromised and have discussed the need to mask with their healthcare provider.