Proof of COVID-19 vaccine no longer required at Shea's

Face masks are no longer required; however, guests are strongly encouraged to wear them at all times while inside Shea's.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Shea's Performing Arts Center announced that it's doing away with its COVID-19 vaccine policy for guests. This change comes one day after large event spaces such as KeyBank Center and Highmark Stadium got rid of their vaccination requirement.

Shea's posted an update on its website Monday saying in part, "In accordance with the changes in guidelines from Erie County, New York State, and the CDC, proof of vaccination and masks are not required at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, effective March 1, 2022."

At this time, face masks are no longer required; however, guests are strongly encouraged to wear them at all times while inside Shea's.

Meanwhile, all staff, volunteers and security at Shea's are still required to be fully vaccinated. They're also required to wear masks. For more information about Shea's COVID-19 policies, click here.

This announcement comes as Shea's opens Lerner & Loewe’s "My Fair Lady." For more information about showtimes or to buy tickets, click here.