Two Niagara University students off-campus test positive for COVID-19

Niagara University’s recommends all students to be tested for COVID-19 before coming to campus for the fall semester.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Two Niagara University students have tested positive for COVID-19 before arriving to campus for the fall semester.

In an email from the Niagara University Director of Student Health and Wellness sent to all students and staff, two students, who are not yet on campus, have tested positive.

The university also stated in the email that following guidance from New York State, the Niagara County Department of Health, as well as the Forward Niagara plan protocols, these students are currently isolating at their home.

Health officials with the university also shared that there will be COVID-19 testing dates this week for all interested in getting tested.

COVID-19 testing dates this week:

8/24/20 - Kiernan - Noon-6pm (Division 1 athletes)

8/25/20 - Butler Parking Lot - 1pm-4pm - (call 716-278-4496 to register)

8/26/20 - Butler Parking Lot - 1pm-4pm - (call 716-278-4496 to register)

8/26/20 - Kiernan - 10am-6pm (Division 1 athletes)

8/27/20 - Butler Parking Lot - 1pm-4pm - (call 716-278-4496 to register)

8/28/20 - Butler Parking Lot - 1pm-4pm - (call 716-278-4496 to register)

This news comes after students from Fredonia and Daemen Colleges tested potivie for COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

Niagara University released the following statement to 2 On Your Side:

"Following the university’s recommendation for students to be tested for COVID-19 before coming to campus for the fall semester, two Niagara University students have tested positive for COVID-19. These students are not on campus yet for the fall semester, and following guidance from New York State, the Niagara County Department of Health, as well as the Forward Niagara plan protocols, these students are currently isolating at their home. In addition, any individuals that these two students had recently come in contact with are also testing and quarantining according to health guidance."

