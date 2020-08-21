Daemen College student tests positive for COVID-19

The unidentified student was a non-residential student and according to the college, remains asymptomatic.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Daemen College student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a message sent to students and staff on Wednesday.

The college say that any individual who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to return to campus until after 10 days of no symptoms and a new COVID test.

The Erie County Department of Health has been notified and will utilize the contact tracing program to reach out to individuals who may have been exposed.

The news comes after a SUNY Fredonia student has tested positive for COVID-19, which was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on a Western New York college campus since reopening.