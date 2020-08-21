SUNY Fredonia student tests positive for COVID-19

In a message to campus, SUNY Fredonia's President said the infected student was quickly moved into isolation after notifying the college.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A SUNY Fredonia student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a message sent to students and staff Thursday evening.

The student who was not identified in the post has been placed in isolation and all exposed students are quarantining off-campus per CDC guidelines.

Contact tracing was conducted by the Chautauqua County Department of Health in collaboration with the Student Health Center the message went on to say.

"Even with all the precautions in place, we are faced with the reality that there will inevitably be positive cases on campus. Indeed, we have had our first student test positive this week," said SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison, Jr.

#NEW on @WGRZ: A SUNY #Fredonia student has tested positive for #COVID19. In a message to campus, the school's president said the student notified the college and was quickly moved into isolation off-campus. Exposed students are also quarantining off-campus. #BeOn2 pic.twitter.com/Q0dnzoMwvK — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) August 21, 2020

Kolison added that the college would make publicly available the number of confirmed cases on campus as they arise.