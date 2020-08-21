SUNY Fredonia student tests positive for COVID-19

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A SUNY Fredonia student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a message sent to students and staff Thursday evening.
The student who was not identified in the post has been placed in isolation and all exposed students are quarantining off-campus per CDC guidelines.
Contact tracing was conducted by the Chautauqua County Department of Health in collaboration with the Student Health Center the message went on to say.
"Even with all the precautions in place, we are faced with the reality that there will inevitably be positive cases on campus. Indeed, we have had our first student test positive this week," said SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison, Jr.
Kolison added that the college would make publicly available the number of confirmed cases on campus as they arise.
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on a Western New York college campus so far.