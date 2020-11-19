x
Spot Coffee to temporarily close five locations due to COVID-19

Facebook post says safety of customers and staff is its highest priority and looks forward to welcoming customers back when five locations that are closing reopen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spot Coffee is temporarily closing five of its bigger locations due to the area's rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, the company said its Delaware & Chippewa, Clarence, Hertel, Elmwood and Williamsville cafes will close effective Friday. 

The following locations remain open with restrictions:

"While we know these actions are unprecedented, the safety of our customers and staff is the highest priority and we can't wait until the day we can safely reopen and welcome you back," the post went on to say. 

    

