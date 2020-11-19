Spot Coffee to temporarily close five locations due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spot Coffee is temporarily closing five of its bigger locations due to the area's rising number of COVID-19 cases.
In a Facebook post, the company said its Delaware & Chippewa, Clarence, Hertel, Elmwood and Williamsville cafes will close effective Friday.
The following locations remain open with restrictions:
- SPoT Coffee Glens Falls
- SpoT Coffee Hamburg
- SPoT Coffee Kenmore
- SPoT Coffee Niagara Falls
- SPoT Coffee OP
- SPoT Coffee Roswell Park
- SpotT Coffee Saratoga
- SpoT Coffee Snyder
- SpotT Coffee West Hartford
- SpoT Coffee West Seneca
- and all the Tops Locations
"While we know these actions are unprecedented, the safety of our customers and staff is the highest priority and we can't wait until the day we can safely reopen and welcome you back," the post went on to say.