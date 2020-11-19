Broadway Market to feature wine, French food this weekend

Customers can get a real French meal while searching for their favorite wines.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Throughout the pandemic, the Broadway Market has stayed open and it will be open this weekend, just wear a mask and stay socially distant. Of course, it normally has an eclectic mix of vendors, but this weekend, they are getting fancy.

The market will showcase wineries and you can get a to-go meal from a real French chef.

Broadway Market organizers said that these special sales will be in addition to its normal vendors, so you can still stop by and get your normal shopping done as well. To pair with the wine, Chef Camille La Caer will be doing a pop-up which will feature some of his classic French dishes.

“Saturday, November 21, I am offering a pop-up to-go,” said La Caer. “We are going to be picking up some beef Buirgoingnon, we are going to serve up some crêpe Suzette, with Grand Marnier, and will also serve some macaroons."

There are a lot of things you can’t do now but there are a lot of things you still can do. The Broadway Market is open, and it has been since 1888. The event is Friday and Saturday and goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days. More information on the event is can be found here.