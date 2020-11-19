'Festival of Slice' aims to support Niagara County pizzerias

Residents who purchase a pie and post a picture of it on Facebook or Instagram will be entered to win a variety of prizes.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, now more than ever local businesses need community support to survive.

To help out Niagara County pizzerias, the 'Festival of Slice' Celebration will go virtual this year with a Pizza Party on December 4.

Pizza lovers are encouraged to order from their favorite spot. Those who then post a picture on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag "#Festival of Slice" will be eligible to win a variety of prizes. One will be chosen at random to win a $100 Visa gift card.

The Festival of Slice team, along with mascot Senor Slice will visit various Niagara County pizza places on December 4 for photos and giveaways.