CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — A chillier than normal day could not keep a group, including local restaurateur Russ Salvatore, from warming the hearts of the residents and staff at a senior living community in Clarence.

Salvatore was the grand marshal of a motorcade parade around the 126-acre campus of the Brothers of Mercy Tuesday morning.

The group also included the Clarence Fire Department and local singer Michael Nugent.

The parade ended with Nugent giving a window serenade to resident Naomi Slusser, who turned 101 on April 16.

CEO Peter Eimer stated, "This has been a difficult time for everyone in our community, and here at Brothers, staff, family members and residents have all had to adjust to these new safety measures. Their well-being is our responsibility and we hoped that this parade could be a simple way to lift everyone's spirits until we can all be together again!"