Significant number of attendees at Orleans County wedding may have been exposed to COVID-19

CLARENDON, N.Y. — Did you recently attend a wedding in Orleans County?

You may want to get tested for COVID-19.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments say a wedding took place Saturday, October 17, on Acton Road in Clarendon, and those who attended may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Paul Pettit, the public health director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, released a statement saying in part. "A significant number of known close contacts have been identified through contact tracing and have been placed under mandatory quarantine or isolation. However, there are individuals that attended the wedding that were not part of the original guest list and those contacts may not be aware they may have been exposed to the virus."

It is unclear at this time how many people attended the wedding.

The health departments are advising anyone who attended the wedding to continue to monitor their symptoms through October 31. Anyone who develops symptoms is told to contact their primary care provider immediately and to self-isolate until they receive their results.

Some symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

