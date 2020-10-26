Another border state meets criteria for NY's Travel Advisory list; California expected to be added

Massachusetts and California both now have 7 day rolling averages of new cases per 100,000 residents greater than 10.

NEW YORK — Two new states meet the current criteria to be added to New York's Travel Advisory list, based on 2 On Your Side's review of the publicly available data.

As a border state, Massachusetts is unlikely to be added to the list because other border states, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut, which also meet the criteria, were not added last week. Changes to the Travel Advisory typically are announced on Tuesdays.

"There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided," Governor Cuomo announced during last week's travel update.

It is also possible that New York announces changes to its criteria for the Travel Advisory list this week. Governor Cuomo said last week that the state was reviewing its current standards.

Cuomo said the state is studying whether its current policy of requiring certain out-of-state travelers to quarantine for two weeks should take on a different approach.

“We have to explore if there is a better, smarter way to handle a quarantine,” the governor said.

Currently, 43 states meet the criteria for a 14-day quarantine.

The only states that do not currently have a 7 day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents greater than 10 are Maine, Vermont, Hawaii, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.