Western New York region's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate now highest in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

Governor Cuomo shared that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate for Monday was 1.78 percent.

According to data from the New York State Department of Health, the Western New York region's daily percent positive rate doubled from Sunday to Monday. On Sunday the percent positive rate was 1.3 percent and jumped to 2.6 percent on Monday.

That’s the highest percent positive rate for the region in more than 5 months.

Cuomo also shared that the percent positive rate for the Western New York region was the highest in the state on Monday. According to the state, 116 new positive tests were reported in Erie County.

This is the first time Erie County has had more than 100 positives in a single day since May. The 7 day rolling average of percent positive in the region is now 1.6%.

The state also reported that the region is knocking on almost 13,000 total positive cases since the pandemic begin back in March. There are 12,971 total positives, so far.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Below is the positive percentages for all regions in New York State:

Capital Region: 1.3 percent

Central New York: 2.2 percent

Finger Lakes: 1.7 percent

Long Island: 1.6 percent

Mid-Hudson: 2.2 percent

Mohawk Valley: 1.1 percent

New York City: 1.7 percent

North Country: 0.9 percent

Southern Tier: 2.0 percent

Western New York: 2.6 percent