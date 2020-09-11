Seven positive COVID-19 cases linked to Fredonia social club

The Chautauqua County Health Department says the cases were reported over the weekend and sourced to the Fredonia Beaver Club.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department is reminding residents that COVID-19 safety protocols must be observed following an outbreak at a Fredonia social club from over the weekend.

The department says seven positive cases can be traced back to the Fredonia Beaver Club. The club closed on Saturday, November 7 for two weeks so deep cleaning can take place and to ensure all safety protocols are adhered to going forward.

Health officials advise that if you attended the club in the past two weeks, that you remain extra vigilant with social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing and contact your doctor if you develop any symptoms of the virus.

“Sporadic cases at various social clubs, especially in the north county, have been an issue but this is the first time we’ve seen cases from a single club reach cluster designation so rapidly,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Clubs are not exempt from following the rules; members must work harder to protect one another.”

In an effort to control the spread related to this cluster and others, a free rapid testing clinic will be held this Thursday, November 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Murphy Training Center on the Dunkirk Training Grounds at 665 Brigham Rd. in Dunkirk. If you think you may have been exposed, you can make an appointment to get tested. Walk-in testing is not available.