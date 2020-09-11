Gov: Cuomo: Parts of Erie County to go under a 'Yellow Zone'

Governor Cuomo said the micro-cluster approach works.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning following a weekend of increased numbers in the Western New York region.

Governor Cuomo announced that the statewide positivity rate with micro-clusters was 2.8 percent on Sunday and without micro-clusters, the stateside positive rate was 2.6 percent on Sunday.

Cuomo announced that parts of Erie County will go to a Yellow Zone, no red zones.

Yellow Zone — Precautionary Zone

Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday.

"Micro-cluster approach works, it's inarguable, do more testing, more targeting, as soon as you see an increase, be more aggressive," Governor Cuomo said during the call.

"Red zones are our way of saying, the virus is making headway and we are going to increase restrictions and enforcement," Cuomo added.

The following areas of Erie County marked in yellow will be in a yellow cluster zone. In effect we have a little bit of time to reduce the virus before we shut down businesses, in-person school and gatherings. All yellow cluster rules apply and bars must close at midnight. 1/ pic.twitter.com/i3E0S8PziE — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 9, 2020

Brooklyn went from a red zone to orange zone this week, which lessens the restrictions.