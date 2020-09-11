Where are the 'Yellow Zones' in Erie County and what do they mean?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the announcement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that parts of Erie County will be going into a 'Yellow Zone,' Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared those areas that will be in the yellow zone.
Poloncarz said on Twitter: "The following areas of Erie County marked in yellow will be in a yellow cluster zone. In effect we have a little bit of time to reduce the virus before we shut down businesses, in-person school and gatherings. All yellow cluster rules apply and bars must close at midnight."
Poloncarz also announced that the state will also be assisting the Erie County Department of Health inspectors to inspect bars, restaurants, supermarkets and big-box stores to ensure they are following all NY Forward guidelines.
Below are the restrictions under the Yellow Zone, or as the state calls it, Precautionary Zone:
- Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity
- Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
- Businesses: Open
- Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table
- Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday.
