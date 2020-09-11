Where are the 'Yellow Zones' in Erie County and what do they mean?

"In effect we have a little bit of time to reduce the virus before we shut down businesses, in-person school and gatherings," said Mark Poloncarz.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the announcement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that parts of Erie County will be going into a 'Yellow Zone,' Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared those areas that will be in the yellow zone.

Poloncarz said on Twitter: "The following areas of Erie County marked in yellow will be in a yellow cluster zone. In effect we have a little bit of time to reduce the virus before we shut down businesses, in-person school and gatherings. All yellow cluster rules apply and bars must close at midnight."

The following areas of Erie County marked in yellow will be in a yellow cluster zone. In effect we have a little bit of time to reduce the virus before we shut down businesses, in-person school and gatherings. All yellow cluster rules apply and bars must close at midnight. 1/ pic.twitter.com/i3E0S8PziE — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 9, 2020

Poloncarz also announced that the state will also be assisting the Erie County Department of Health inspectors to inspect bars, restaurants, supermarkets and big-box stores to ensure they are following all NY Forward guidelines.

Below are the restrictions under the Yellow Zone, or as the state calls it, Precautionary Zone:

Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday.

MORE INFORMATION ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GOVERNOR CUOMO CAN BE FOUND HERE.