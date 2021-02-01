Pennsylvania governor to let some COVID-19 lockdown measures expire Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s governor is letting additional restrictions that were imposed almost three weeks ago to combat the pandemic expire as expected on Monday morning.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the end of the temporary measures during an afternoon news conference.
Wolf as of December 12 temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters, and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic.
Other pandemic mitigation restrictions remain in place.
A week earlier, a federal judge in Pennsylvania rejected a bid to block one of Governor Wolf’s latest orders to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Wolf went to court to sue 22 restaurants defying a three-week shutdown of indoor dining at restaurants through January 4.