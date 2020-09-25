Paladino at home recovering after hospital stay for COVID-19

The former Republican gubernatorial candidate said that for him it was nothing worse than the flu. He also urged people to be careful and to wear a mask.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo developer and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino is home recovering from a bout with COVID-19 after spending three days in the hospital.

He told 2 On Your Side on Thursday night that for him it was nothing worse than the flu, and that people need to be careful and wear a mask.

He also reflected on his vocal disdain for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions that were put in place months ago now that he is recovering from the disease.

"But we don't shut down the entire economy, don't deprive people of a proven drug that works hydroxychloroquine, which Cuomo did," Paladino said. "This guy is a bully, idiot, and no sense of being fair and reasonable to his people.

"Yes, to this day, even though I had COVID, I think its been way overblown. These guys get kicks from using power."

Paladino also says has no idea how he got coronavirus and was treated with Remdesivir.