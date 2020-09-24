Caputo has lymph node removed last week, is now resting at home

He says he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is a metastatic head and neck cancer.

WASHINGTON — The Western New Yorker who has taken a leave of absence from his position with the U.S. Department of Health and Human services has been diagnosed with cancer.

East Aurora's Michael Caputo says he has been diagnosed with "squamous cell carcinoma," which is a metastatic head and neck cancer.

The National Cancer Institute removed a lymph node from his neck last week when they confirmed the diagnosis.