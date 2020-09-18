Michael Caputo being treated for Lymphatic cancer scare

It was announced on Wednesday that Caputo was taking a leave of absence “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael Caputo, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Public Affairs, tells 2 On Your Side that the reason for his leave of absence is due to a cancer scare.

Caputo says that he had a Lymphatic cancer scare and that he had surgery to remove his nodes Thursday at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

It was announced on Wednesday that Caputo was taking the time away “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Caputo had become embroiled in a furor over political meddling with the coronavirus response. He apologized to his staff on Tuesday for a Facebook video in which he reportedly said scientists battling the coronavirus are conspiring against President Donald Trump and warned of shooting in America if Trump were to lose the November election.

Results from Caputo's surgery have not come back yet, but he is hoping for a negative biopsy.