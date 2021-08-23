NYSUT, NYS American Academy of Pediatrics launch back-to-school ad campaign

Statewide TV and digital campaign will stress the importance of ensuring all students return to in-person learning in September.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state's teachers' union and NYS Academy of Pediatrics is launching a state-wide campaign that will stress the importance of all students returning to full-time, in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

The 30-second ad, titled "Let Me Show You" will air in all regions of the state.

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) and the Academy says the spot focuses on the benefits of in-person learning, including social interaction and extracurricular activities that round out students' education-with health protocols in place.

"We know the best place for students to learn is in the classroom, and every student deserves access to full-time, in-person instruction this year,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said.

“We support the health protocols recommended by health experts, including family pediatricians, and state education officials. With a layered, holistic approach in place that ensures the health and safety of everyone in our schools, our educators are here to welcome their students with open arms on the first day of school.”

“Prioritizing in-person education is critical for every child’s social and educational development. As pediatricians, we want parents to understand that this can be done in a safe way when schools layer critical health strategies,” said Dr. Warren Seigel, Chair, NYS American Academy of Pediatrics, District II.

“In-person education not only benefits children academically, but also socially and emotionally. Pediatricians are here to help families understand how critical being in school is and how to keep everyone safe.”