If intended goal is achieved it would be the first time students have had full-time, in-person instruction since the 2018-19 school year.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Area school superintendents say they hope and expect schools to open safely next month and to stay open to in-person learning for all students for the duration of the school year.

The Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association released a statement Monday that they are united in their intention to maintain classroom instruction five days per week for the 180 days of the 2021-2022 term.

In part, the statement reads, "Nothing is more important than doing all we can to ensure a full year of in-person learning for every child in 2021-2022. It is also vital that we do so in a school that operates as normally as possible, which means meals in cafeterias, Physical Education classes in the gym, music classes that allow for singing and playing instruments, and sports and activities for students to enjoy."