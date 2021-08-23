Masks required in Erie County schools as Department of Health announces guidance

The health department says their goal is to return all students to in-person learning for every day this school year.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — With students soon returning to the classroom, the Erie County Department of Health provided an update Monday about health and safety guidance for schools.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says their goal is to return all students to in-person learning for every day this school year.

Some of the topics the department of health addressed were masking, physical distancing, health monitoring, returning to school following illness, notification of positive cases, quarantine, youth sports, COVID-19 vaccination, screening testing, cleaning and disinfection, and ventilation.

Poloncarz says the guidance is subject to change as the COVID-19 situation changes.

“We designed these recommendations based on the best available research and our department’s experiences with schools, camps, and youth sports during the last school year,” Burstein said. “Last summer, New York State established extensive COVID-19 requirements that placed a heavy burden on schools and families. Now that we have another year’s experience fighting COVID-19, we were able to streamline previous recommendations in ways that, when followed, will insulate classroom settings from increases in community COVID-19 transmission as much as possible while students are able to learn in school.”