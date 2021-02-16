NYS records lowest 7-day COVID-19 postive rate since November 28

The seven-day average COVID-19 positive rate dropped to 3.71%.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State has recorded lowest seven-day COVID-19 positive rate since November 28,2020.

That's according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, who issued a statement Tuesday morning.

The seven-day average COVID-19 positive rate dropped to 3.71%.

"The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families. New Yorkers should be commended for that," Governor Cuomo said. "We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor. So while we do the work of getting every eligible person the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible, we need to continue to be smart: wear masks, socially distance, avoid gatherings, and stay New York Tough."

The governor's office also released a data summary for Monday, February 15, 2021.

Test Results Reported - 136,392

Total Positive - 6,753

Percent Positive - 4.95%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.71%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,620 (-3)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -1,255

Patients Newly Admitted - 560

Number ICU - 1,271 (+1)

Number ICU with Intubation - 878 (+3)

Total Discharges - 138,975 (+433)

Deaths - 107

Total Deaths - 37,328

The seven-day positive rate for the WNY Region is currently 3.31%. The WNY region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Total COVID hospitalizations are at 6,620.



Of the 136,392 tests reported yesterday, 6,753 were positive (4.95% of total).



— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 16, 2021

