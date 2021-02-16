Cuomo: Over 1 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that over 1 million New Yorkers have received both their first and second dose of the vaccine.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As New York State continues to battle the fight against COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state reached a new milestone.

According to the governor, over 1 million New Yorkers have received both their first and second dose of the vaccine, and are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the governor's office reports that New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses. Of those doses, 1,992,575 first dose vaccinations, or 91 percent, have been administered. Additionally, 85 percent of first and second doses have been administered.

"More than a million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated, and this crucial milestone should give us confidence that we are on the right track towards ultimately beating back the virus and winning this war," Governor Cuomo said.

"As I've said in the past, defeating COVID once and for all not only requires the quick and fair distribution of the vaccine, but we also must continue our efforts to reduce our hospitalization and infection rates. All the data shows that we are headed in the right direction and we must keep this progress moving. While New Yorkers continue to act responsibility to reduce infections, we will continue to fight for more vaccine supply and better distribution coordination from the federal government so we can ramp up our efforts even further."

The governor's office reports that currently 10 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine; however, the state does not have enough supply to vaccinate everyone at this time. The governor is urging patience as the vaccination process continues.

