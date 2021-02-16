Some Western New Yorkers traveling to receive COVID-19 vaccine from other parts of New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that New Yorkers with comorbidities are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, it's becoming harder than ever to get an appointment.
Many people from Western New York are planning to travel to Rochester, Syracuse or even Binghamton, not once, but twice in order to get both doses of the vaccine.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a virtual press conference Monday that the vaccine rollout is based on the region's population.
Meanwhile, Census data shows there are 32,000 more of those folks in Erie County than in Monroe County, and 87,000 more than in Onondaga County. We have not heard back directly from the department of health as to why there are seemingly more appointments available in those areas than in the Buffalo region.