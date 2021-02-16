Poloncarz: COVID-19 vaccine clinics open in Erie County

The snow has made for a difficult Tuesday morning for many commuting across Western New York, with less than ideal road conditions and accidents.
But if Tuesday is the day you're scheduled to get vaccinated in Erie County, the county executive is urging you to try to make it.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Tuesday that despite Niagara County making the decision to postpone its county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Erie County-run clinics will remain open.
Poloncarz urged those getting vaccinated to "please show up." He added that they understand if some are late due to traffic and the weather.