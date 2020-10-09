NYS hits 34th straight day with COVID-19 infection rate below 1%

The governor also shared that over 9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on stopping the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Governor Cuomo shared that New York State continues to slow down the spread of COVID-19 with the infection rate remaining below 1% for its thirty-fourth consecutive day.

The governor also shared that over 9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

"New Yorkers are the ones who have flattened the curve," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to their hard work, for 34 straight days, our infection rate has remained below one percent. We have conducted over 9 million tests to date - that's more per capita than any other state in the country and more than most countries on the globe. But we cannot go backwards - we must keep up the hard work and wear our masks, wash our hands and socially distance."

For tests completed on Wednesday, Western New York had the second highest infection rate in the state next to the Capital Region (1.7%), the WNY region had a 1.3% positive rate.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk