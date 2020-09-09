New York State allows salons, barbershops to expand services

Any employee performing these services must be wearing a face shield and test negative to COVID in advance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Salon and barbershops in the state have been given the green light to give customers "under the mask" services.

New York State updated its guidelines that now allows customers to remove their masks for things such as facials, waxing, and beard trimming and shaving.

Any employee performing these services must be wearing a face shield and test negative to COVID in advance.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on September 30 at 25 percent capacity with other restrictions.

Cuomo said all customers will undergo temperature checks at the door and one member of each party will have to provide information for contact tracing if needed.

UPDATE: On September 30, indoor dining in NYC can resume at 25% capacity.



Customers will not be served drinks at bars, which will be to provide drinks for table service, and restaurants must close at midnight. Tables will be required to be 6 feet apart and customers must wear masks while not at the table.

Indoor dining is already allowed in restaurants elsewhere in New York state.

“We knew that compliance was lacking in New York City. That was a reason for caution,” Cuomo said at a Wednesday briefing.

Neighboring New Jersey recently enacted similar rules.

Cuomo said the state could halt indoor dining if infection rates go up.