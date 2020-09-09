Poloncarz: Number of COVID-19 cases among college students is 'concerning'

The Erie County Executive urges anyone who attended a college house party in the past couple weeks to get tested.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the number of positive COVID-19 cases among college students is "concerning."

Poloncarz made the comments Wednesday during his weekly news briefing.

He says of the 496 positive cases last week (the week ending September 5), 323 were people under the age of 30. The largest group of cases, 207, were among the 18 to 22-year-olds, or 42 percent.

He says the majority of the cases are college students who live off campus and attended house parties. The areas with the majority of the cases is in the 14214 zip code, including the University Heights area near the University at Buffalo South Campus, the Parkside area and Canisius College area, also have seen higher numbers.



Poloncarz urges anyone who attended a college house party in the past couple weeks to get tested.

The Erie County Department of Health of working with area colleges regarding positive tests of students.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that while the numbers across the Western New York region are not increasing, the region still has a caution flag.