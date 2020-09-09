Cuomo: WNY still has caution flag

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.
Gov. Cuomo said that while the numbers across the Western New York region are not increasing, the region still has a caution flag.
The region's COVID-19 positive percentages for the last five days are below:
- Friday - 1.2%
- Saturday - 2.0%
- Sunday - 1.9%
- Monday - 1.0%
- Tuesday - 1.5%
The governor also stated that statewide infection rate has been under 1% for 33 consecutive days.
On Tuesday, the governor stated that the percent positive rate in the Western New York Region decreased on Monday; however, Cuomo stressed that it was a "holiday sample," saying he's taking it with a grain of salt.