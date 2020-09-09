x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Cuomo: WNY still has caution flag

Gov. Cuomo said that while the numbers across the Western New York region are not increasing, the region still has a caution flag.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

Gov. Cuomo said that while the numbers across the Western New York region are not increasing, the region still has a caution flag.

The region's COVID-19 positive percentages for the last five days are below:

  • Friday - 1.2%
  • Saturday - 2.0%
  • Sunday - 1.9%
  • Monday - 1.0%
  • Tuesday - 1.5%

The governor also stated that statewide infection rate has been under 1% for 33 consecutive days.

On Tuesday, the governor stated that the percent positive rate in the Western New York Region decreased on Monday; however, Cuomo stressed that it was a "holiday sample," saying he's taking it with a grain of salt

Related Articles