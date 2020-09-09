Cuomo: WNY still has caution flag

Gov. Cuomo said that while the numbers across the Western New York region are not increasing, the region still has a caution flag.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

The region's COVID-19 positive percentages for the last five days are below:

Friday - 1.2%

Saturday - 2.0%

Sunday - 1.9%

Monday - 1.0%

Tuesday - 1.5%

The governor also stated that statewide infection rate has been under 1% for 33 consecutive days.